Ludhiana vendor dips plastic pouches in hot oil to fry pakode, video stirs outrage online

A viral video of a street vendor in Ludhiana making pakodas has sparked a heated debate about food safety in India. Recently, the reel has been reposted and shared on X, which has worried health experts as well as the general public. In the viral video, the pakoda seller has five oil pouches in his hand. Instead of cutting them, he dips them in a pan filled with hot oil. The high heat makes the plastic melt instantly, and oil starts flowing from the pouches into the pan. A vlogger is heard asking him about his unique method. But the vendor looks unconcerned and simply says that the pouches open instantly as soon as the oil is hot enough.

The vlogger asks the street vendor about the snacks he is frying. He says that he is making aloo-methi (potato and fenugreek filling) bread pakodas. They cost just Rs 10, and the content creator is surprised to see such a low price. The hawker insists that he will keep the price the same as long as he can. Viewers can also see him making fried "hot dogs". Pieces of bread coated in batter are kept ready in a large vessel. We see the hawker dip his bare hands into the pan to put them in. The video reads, "Viral Flyover Pakodas" - a reference to the hawker's location in Gill Chowk, Ludhiana.

One of the users who shared the video was X user Shashi Iyengar, a health coach. The caption read, "This street food wala has a 'brilliant' way of adding oil - just dip the whole pouch straight into the hot pan. No need to cut! Now what? Engine oil with melted plastic for the ultimate taste of street food!" The X post has been viewed over 4 million times so far.

The viral video continues to go viral online. Another person who calls himself "The Skin Doctor" reposted a portion of it on X. He wrote, "You don't need to be a doctor to know that what he is doing is extremely toxic to health. One look and it's clear. Yet, the truth is this: dipping plastic pouches in boiling oil breaks them down and releases toxic chemicals like dioxins, phthalates, BPA and styrene. These dissolve in the oil, get into the food and contaminate it." X user claimed that this could lead to several serious health issues. He appealed to FSSAI and local authorities to take action. He warned people to stay away from street food altogether.

Here's how X users reacted to the viral video in the comments:

