'Plant more trees' written on truck filled with chopped trees, IAS Awanish Sharan shares pic

IAS Awanish Sharan recently shared a photo that, at best, defines 'irony.' The viral picture shows the words "Plant more trees" painted on a truck full of chopped trees. As many users joked saying it is a business strategy, other also pointed out the how planting more trees is a necessary.

IAS officer Sharan shared this viral photo on Twitter with the caption that reads, "Definition of irony." The post has received over 4,000 likes and has been retweeted over 400 times. One user commented, "So that we can continue prosper in our business". While another made a humorous comment and wrote, "Maybe he's feeling guilty."

Awanish Sharan is an IAS officer from the 2009 batch of the Chhattishgarh cadre. Awanish Sharan, an IAS official, exemplifies how persistence and hard defines your success.

