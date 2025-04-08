Students aspiring to study in the UK can apply for scholarships and student visas that cover tuition and living expenses.

From Visa Costs to Scholarships: A guide for students going to the UK

Students who dream of studying abroad can explore many scholarships to help cover their education expenses. These scholarships are available for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses and usually cover tuition fees and living costs.

If you're planning to study in the United Kingdom (UK), you can apply for a UK Student Visa. To be eligible, you must be 16 years or older and have an offer from a licensed UK educational institution. You should also be able to read, write, speak, and understand English.

Students aged 18 or above can stay in the UK for up to five years if they are studying a degree-level course. For courses below degree level, the usual stay is up to two years.

If you're already in the UK, you may be able to extend your visa if you’re continuing your studies. You can also switch from another visa to a Student Visa or later apply for a Graduate Visa. The Graduate Visa allows you to stay in the UK for at least two years after completing your course.

Visa Application Cost:

Euro 490 to apply from outside the UK

Euro 490 to extend or switch your visa from inside the UK

Popular Scholarships to Study in the UK:

GREAT Scholarships

This scholarship is for students from 18 countries. It offers Euro 10,000 towards tuition fees for a variety of one-year postgraduate programs. The scholarship is funded by the UK government's GREAT Britain Campaign and the British Council, along with participating UK universities.

Commonwealth Scholarship and Fellowship

This is for students from Commonwealth countries who want to pursue a postgraduate degree in the UK. It aims to support talented individuals from these countries.

Chevening Scholarship

This prestigious scholarship is for professionals with strong leadership skills and a proven record of achievement. Selected candidates are chosen by the UK High Commission and British embassies.

These options make studying in the UK more affordable and accessible for students around the world.