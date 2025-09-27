Planning a trip in October? Here are 10 stunning destinations perfect for autumn travel

Whether you're drawn to the magnificent forts of Rajasthan, the backwaters of Kerala, or the serene atmosphere of the Himalayas, October offers an ideal time to explore India's diverse landscapes and vibrant heritage.

October is the month when the weather in most parts of India transitions from monsoon to pleasant, cool weather. During this time, the environment is lush with greenery, and the winds are strong, making it ideal for sightseeing. Whether you're drawn to the magnificent forts of Rajasthan, the backwaters of Kerala, or the serene atmosphere of the Himalayas, October offers an ideal time to explore India's diverse landscapes and vibrant heritage.

Let's explore 10 of the best places to visit in October:

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Also known as the "Yoga Capital of the World," it is a renowned pilgrimage and adventure destination located on the banks of the Ganges River. For those seeking spiritual relaxation, it boasts yoga and meditation centres, ancient temples, and ashrams. Adventure sports like white-water rafting, bungee jumping, trekking, and camping are also available. The weather here is ideal in October, making it a must-visit destination for outdoor and spiritual tourism.

Agra, Uttar Pradesh

Agra is home to the Taj Mahal, one of the Seven Wonders of the World, and other historical monuments such as the Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri, which boast beautiful Mughal architecture. The city returns to its full glory during the festive season after the monsoons. The clear skies of October allow tourists to enjoy outdoor walks and photography at these monuments.

Jaipur, Rajasthan

The Pink City is renowned for its magnificent forts: the City Palace, Hawa Mahal, Amer Fort, and Nahargarh Fort, as well as its bustling bazaars. This place embodies the exquisite Rajasthani culture, with its beautiful craftsmanship and delicious cuisine. October is pleasant and perfect for sightseeing and outdoor activities like fairs and folk dance performances.

Mysore, Karnataka

This place is blessed with ideal weather and is famous for its magnificent Mysore Palace. The energetic Dussehra festival in October is also a must-see, along with the colourful markets and gardens. The royal charm of this place is amazing, and traditional art forms can also be seen here.

Alleppey, Kerala

Famous for its tranquil backwaters and houseboat cruises, these cruises offer a relaxing experience amidst natural surroundings like coconut palms and paddy fields. Kerala's greenery after the monsoons is breathtaking, creating a breathtaking view. October is ideal for enjoying a boat cruise here.

Goa

India's coastal capital, Goa, is renowned for its vibrant nightlife and colourful markets, as well as historic monuments. October is the beginning of the month when people begin to flock to see the clear skies and pleasant temperatures, ideal for water sports and relaxing on the beach.

Jodhpur, Rajasthan

The Blue City of Rajasthan boasts the magnificent Mehrangarh Fort, numerous blue-painted temples, and houses that offer a stunning view. The city's history, desert culture, and magnificent architecture are best showcased in the pleasant weather of October.

Pachmarhi, Madhya Pradesh

This hill station is surrounded by lush greenery, offering a wonderful blend of forests, caves, and prehistoric rock paintings. Trekking is also available along the natural trails, allowing you to enjoy the natural beauty of the hills. October evenings are ideal for trekking, making it ideal for a peaceful retreat.

