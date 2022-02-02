Plane narrowly avoids disaster, nearly topples over while trying to land - WATCH

The near escape video of the aircraft was uploaded on social media and has now awed thousands around the world.

A hair-raising video of a large commercial airplane narrowly averting disaster at London’s Heathrow Airport has gone viral. The Airbus A321 jetliner belonging to British Airways came scarily close to almost toppling over due to strong crosswinds, before the pilot decided to abort the landing and go around, showing some exemplary decision-making and flying skills.

The near escape video of the aircraft was uploaded on social media and has now awed thousands around the world. In the 1 minute 20 second video, the plane is seen coming on the final approach and then gradually nearing touch down. But then, the plane bounces a couple of times and then almost topples to one side. However, the quick-thinking pilots in the cockpit decided to kick the thrust back in and abort the landing attempt.

A321 TOGA and Tail Strike!

A full-on Touch and go, with a tail strike! Watch for the paint dust after contact and watch the empennage shaking as it drags. The pilot deserves a medal! BA training could use this in a scenario - happy to send the footage chaps #aviation #AvGeek pic.twitter.com/ibXjmVJGiT — BIG JET TV (@BigJetTVLIVE) January 31, 2022

The video is reportedly from Monday (January 31). It was shared by the Twitter handle Big Jet TV. The UK was amid a Storm Corrie where winds were nearing 150 kilometres per hour. Thousands of homes faced blackouts.

After the incident, British Airways said in a statement, “Our pilots are highly trained to manage a range of scenarios, including extreme weather conditions, and our flight crew landed the aircraft safely.”

The skills and decision-making of the pilots was highly praised on social media. As per reports by UK news outlets, such incidents are common and occur all the time. A pilot reportedly said, “If there is any doubt, you go around… doesn’t even have to be bad weather. If it looks as though you are not going to land in the touchdown zone you go around.”