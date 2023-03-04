Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

'Plane dropped 4,000 ft': Hollywood star's wife shares video of havoc inside flight after turbulence

The wife of actor Matthew McConaughey, Camila Alves, was aboard the Lufthansa aircraft that had to make an emergency landing on Wednesday due to extreme turbulence.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 10:13 PM IST

'Plane dropped 4,000 ft': Hollywood star's wife shares video of havoc inside flight after turbulence
Photo: Instagram

The wife of actor Matthew McConaughey had quite the exciting day on Wednesday. The Germany-bound Lufthansa aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing in Virginia after being rocked by strong turbulence, on which Camila Alves McConaughey was a passenger.

As the aircraft made an emergency landing, Alves McConaughey uploaded a video from her seat showing the turmoil on board and describing her experience to her 1 million Instagram followers.

"On Flight last night, plane dropped almost 4000 feet, 7 people went to the hospital, Everything was flying everywhere," in the caption, Camila wrote. "To respect the privacy of those around me that's all I am showing but the plane was a CHAOS. And the turbulence keep on coming."

"The @lufthansa flight you are seeing on the news today!!!! Yes … that one," she continued. "Thank God everyone was safe and ok."
Following the emergency landing, she thanked Marriott Bonvoy, "@officiallymcconaughey and I made it to the bar with 1 minute before closing … slept well, getting on new flight today. To the journey I continue … "

The FAA informed people in a statement that seven people on board Lufthansa Flight 469 were sent to hospitals after being exposed to "severe turbulence" at an altitude of 37,000 feet over Tennessee. There were "without incident" with the plane's landing in Virginia.

Also, READ: Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, AP Dhillon set the stage on fire at WPL opening ceremony, see photos and videos

The turbulence, as seen in Camila's video, threw food and other objects throughout the aisles and made a mess. The FAA has been mum on the extent of the injuries suffered by travellers.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Cycle in style with these 10 cool biking gadgets, accessories
Holi 2023: Make this holi celebration memorable at these must-visit places in India to enjoy 'Festival of Colours'
Karnataka Shivamogga Airport to be inaugurated by PM Modi: Design, capacity and other features
Step inside Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal’s sea-facing, luxurious residence Gulita, one of the most expensive homes in India
New Honda 100cc motorcycle to be launched next month, here's what to expect
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Not Katrina Kaif or Priyanka Chopra, this Bollywood diva has the most expensive wedding ring, price is....
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.