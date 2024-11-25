This frog- pizza is priced approximately Rs 2,000 and is connected with the popular mobile game Dungeon & Fighter: Origins.

If you believe pineapple on pizza is a hot topic, consider the latest offering from Pizza Hut in China: a pizza topped with a deep-fried frog. This unique item is part of a collaboration with the popular mobile game Dungeon & Fighter: Origins. However, reactions on social media are mixed regarding the acceptability of frog-topped pizza, even in a country known for its exotic meat consumption.

As reported by the news website Mothership, Pizza Hut China has introduced a new dish called "Goblin Pizza," which features a deep-fried bullfrog as a topping. The pizza chain made the announcement via a WeChat post on November 18.

The pizza, which can be pre-ordered from three selected locations, boasts a spicy mala-flavored base and is topped with a whole bullfrog along with plenty of coriander. However, customers who sampled the dish reported that it looked quite different from the images shown in advertisements.

In case yesterday’s post about Pizza Hut, making tomato wine wasn’t enough, how about their current promotion in China, a pizza topped with whole frog? Would you give this a try? Would you rather see pineapple? pic.twitter.com/vS2M9p1eH2 — James Walker (@jwalkermobile) November 21, 2024

A customer who ordered the pizza took to Weibo to express their thoughts, humorously asking, “Can the Product Development and Innovation Department talk to me when you’re free? I want to know how you were feeling when you created this,” while sharing a photo of the fried frog on the pizza. However, the actual product appeared much less refined compared to the promotional images released by Pizza Hut.

Social media reactions have been mixed regarding the new frog pizza. One Instagram user commented, “I wonder what the Italians will think,” while another user remarked, “It will taste good. But the presentation is not good.”

A third user wrote, "Is pledging never to eat pizza again an option?"

The frog pizza is priced at 169 yuan (approximately Rs 2,000) and is connected to a narrative from the game Dungeon & Fighter: Origins, in which goblins encounter a Pizza Hut outlet during their quest.