Japan is definitely living in the future. From smart toilets to human robots - the 'land of the rising sun' often impresses us a lot. The innovations extend to the culinary sphere as well. Recently, a video of a pizza vending machine has caught attention online. The clip, posted by a Japanese-American content creator on Instagram, captures the man's surprise at stumbling upon a ready-to-eat pizza machine. Moreover, the retail kiosk is open 24/7. "I'll have to try it," the creator says before inserting cash into the designated slot.

The video shows pizza being prepared inside the vending machine. After some time, the kiosk serves up the delicious delicacy, that too on a tray. It's a delicious-looking Margherita pizza, topped with gooey cheese and basil leaves. The freshly baked pizza looked so good that it was impossible to guess that it was machine-made. "Absolutely not. This is crazy," the content creator said, his mind clearly blown.

The surprises don't end there. The machine has a separate flap-like hole for customers to take out the necessary utensils. "Wow, they even provide a bag, napkins and a pizza cutter," the man said, not believing his eyes. After that, he cut the pizza into four slices and decided to try it. "Wow, this is really cheesy," he said before picking up a slice and taking a tasty bite.

"This is really great. What an experience," he reviewed. "Hot, crispy, and ready in minutes. Japan never fails to surprise me," the side note read.

The post sparked quick reactions on the Internet.

"Love the Japanese creative ingenuity," said one user. "Wow, this looks amazing! Especially when it comes out of the vending machine," another added.

"We have this in Vancouver and it's awesome," one response read. "We need this in America, it's not fair," one pizza lover lamented.

