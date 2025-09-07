Pitru Paksha 2025: Why buying new items is considered inauspicious during this period?

Pitru Paksha is a time dedicated to ancestors. Buying new items during this period is avoided as it’s seen as inauspicious, since the fortnight is meant for remembrance, rituals, and charity rather than new beginnings.

Pitru Paksha, the 16-day period dedicated to paying homage to ancestors, has begun from September 7, 2025, and will continue until September 21. This fortnight is considered a time of remembrance and gratitude when families perform Shraddha rituals, pind-daan, and tarpan for the peace of their forefathers' souls.

Why buying new items is avoided

During this phase, people traditionally refrain from celebrations, new beginnings, and most importantly: buying new items. From houses and vehicles to jewellery, clothes, or even scheduling weddings, most families avoid fresh purchases until Pitru Paksha ends. But why is this so?

The reason lies in the essence of the period itself. Pitru Paksha is meant for solemn rituals, charity, and reflection, not for festivities or material indulgence. Making new purchases or starting ventures during this time is believed to divert focus from ancestors and is considered inauspicious. In fact, many households wait until Pitru Paksha concludes to host ceremonies, sign property deals, or even bring home new appliances.

Tradition, not strict scripture

Interestingly, there is no strict mention in scriptures that absolutely prohibits purchases. However, over generations, the practice has grown into a widely respected tradition. Elders often advise following it as a mark of reverence and as a way to keep the spirit of the rituals intact.

The custom has a visible impact even today. Markets, automobile showrooms, and real estate deals often witness a slowdown during these two weeks, only to pick up speed once Pitru Paksha ends and the festive season begins with Navratri.

So, while it may not be a hard-and-fast religious rule, the belief in avoiding new purchases during Pitru Paksha continues to be a deeply ingrained cultural practice, one that many Indians observe out of respect for their ancestors and tradition.