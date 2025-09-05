Pitru Paksha 2025: Start and end dates of Shraddha, significance, and rituals for honoring ancestrors

In Hindu Puranas, Pind Daan is performed during Shradh, in which the unfulfilled wishes of ancestors are handed over to the next generation.

Pitru Paksha 2025: Pitru Paksha is a 16-day ritual observed by Hindus to remember the contributions of their ancestors in their lives. This day begins at the beginning of the full moon of the Bhadrapad month in the month of Ashwin. This day ends on Sarvapitre Amavasya or Mahalaya Amavasya.

This period of sixteen days makes us realise the presence of our ancestors on earth. Various types of offerings are offered to dogs, cows and crows on this day. Before offering the offerings, food is fed at the place where worship is done for our ancestors.

Pitru Paksha 2025: Date

September 7, 2025 (Sunday): Purnima Shraddha

September 8, 2025 (Monday): Pratipada Shraddha

September 9, 2025 (Tuesday): Dwitiya Shraddha

September 10, 2025 (Wednesday): Tritiya & Chaturthi Shraddha

September 11, 2025 (Thursday): Panchami Shraddha & Maha Bharani

September 12, 2025 (Friday): Shashthi Shraddha

September 13, 2025 (Saturday): Saptami Shraddha

September 14, 2025 (Sunday): Ashtami Shraddha

September 15, 2025 (Monday): Navami Shraddha

September 16, 2025 (Tuesday): Dashami Shraddha

September 17, 2025 (Wednesday): Ekadashi Shraddha

September 18, 2025 (Thursday): Dwadashi Shraddha

September 19, 2025 (Friday): Trayodashi Shraddha & Magha Shraddha

September 20, 2025 (Saturday): Chaturdashi Shraddha

September 21, 2025 (Sunday): Sarva Pitru Amavasya (Mahalaya Amavasya)

Pitru Paksha 2022: Significance

Pitru Paksha 2022: Rituals

The eldest son of the family wakes up early in the morning and takes a holy bath.

After the bath, they wear clean clothes to perform the puja.

They then wear garments made of Kush grass.

Kush grass is the grass dedicated to our ancestors. It is also considered a symbol of compassion.

After this, a wooden table is placed in the south direction, which is covered with a white cloth.

Photos of ancestors are placed on top of the table along with black sesame seeds and barley seeds.

Devotees pray by offering pinda, which is prepared with ghee, honey, rice, goat milk, sugar, and rice balls made of barley.

After this, pind daan is performed, in which flour, barley, kush, black sesame seeds, etc, are mixed and water is added.

After the above rituals are completed, pind daan and tarpan are performed for the needy and poor people.

