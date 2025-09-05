Pitru Paksha 2025: Start and end dates of Shraddha, significance, and rituals for honoring ancestrors

Marathi actor Ashish Warang, who worked in Drishyam, Mardaani, Sooryavanshi, Simmba, passes away at 55
Pitru Paksha 2025: Pitru Paksha is a 16-day ritual observed by Hindus to remember the contributions of their ancestors in their lives. This day begins at the beginning of the full moon of the Bhadrapad month in the month of Ashwin. This day ends on Sarvapitre Amavasya or Mahalaya Amavasya.
This period of sixteen days makes us realise the presence of our ancestors on earth. Various types of offerings are offered to dogs, cows and crows on this day. Before offering the offerings, food is fed at the place where worship is done for our ancestors.
September 7, 2025 (Sunday): Purnima Shraddha
September 8, 2025 (Monday): Pratipada Shraddha
September 9, 2025 (Tuesday): Dwitiya Shraddha
September 10, 2025 (Wednesday): Tritiya & Chaturthi Shraddha
September 11, 2025 (Thursday): Panchami Shraddha & Maha Bharani
September 12, 2025 (Friday): Shashthi Shraddha
September 13, 2025 (Saturday): Saptami Shraddha
September 14, 2025 (Sunday): Ashtami Shraddha
September 15, 2025 (Monday): Navami Shraddha
September 16, 2025 (Tuesday): Dashami Shraddha
September 17, 2025 (Wednesday): Ekadashi Shraddha
September 18, 2025 (Thursday): Dwadashi Shraddha
September 19, 2025 (Friday): Trayodashi Shraddha & Magha Shraddha
September 20, 2025 (Saturday): Chaturdashi Shraddha
September 21, 2025 (Sunday): Sarva Pitru Amavasya (Mahalaya Amavasya)
In Hindu Puranas, Pind Daan is performed during Shradh, in which the unfulfilled wishes of ancestors are handed over to the next generation. It is believed that Pind Daan performed at this time ensures their entry into heaven.
