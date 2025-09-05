Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Marathi actor Ashish Warang, who worked in Drishyam, Mardaani, Sooryavanshi, Simmba, passes away at 55

Bad news for Gautam Adani as his company loses bid for acquisition of debt-ridden JAL to...

Deepika Padukone Making History: 5 times she became first Indian to achieve global milestones

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann severely ill with fever, digestion-related issues, hospitalised

ICC announces cheapest-ever tickets for Women's ODI World Cup, prices as low as Rs...

Pitru Paksha 2025: Start and end dates of Shraddha, significance, and rituals for honoring ancestrors

Delhi woman quits her govt job, explains decision in viral video: 'No longer...'

India's BIG statement days after Trump's 50 per cent tariffs took effect, says, 'Undoubtedly, will continue to...'

Shah Rukh Khan once told he cleared this tough exam, when shared results with mother, she said...

Cristiano Ronaldo to Kim Kardashian: Top 10 most followed celebrities on Instagram

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Marathi actor Ashish Warang, who worked in Drishyam, Mardaani, Sooryavanshi, Simmba, passes away at 55

Marathi actor Ashish Warang passes away at 55

Bad news for Gautam Adani as his company loses bid for acquisition of debt-ridden JAL to...

Bad news for Gautam Adani as his company loses bid for acquisition of debt-ridde

Deepika Padukone Making History: 5 times she became first Indian to achieve global milestones

Deepika Padukone Making History: 5 times she became first Indian to achieve glob

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeViral

VIRAL

Pitru Paksha 2025: Start and end dates of Shraddha, significance, and rituals for honoring ancestrors

In Hindu Puranas, Pind Daan is performed during Shradh, in which the unfulfilled wishes of ancestors are handed over to the next generation.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 05, 2025, 09:52 PM IST

Pitru Paksha 2025: Start and end dates of Shraddha, significance, and rituals for honoring ancestrors
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Pitru Paksha 2025: Pitru Paksha is a 16-day ritual observed by Hindus to remember the contributions of their ancestors in their lives. This day begins at the beginning of the full moon of the Bhadrapad month in the month of Ashwin. This day ends on Sarvapitre Amavasya or Mahalaya Amavasya.

This period of sixteen days makes us realise the presence of our ancestors on earth. Various types of offerings are offered to dogs, cows and crows on this day. Before offering the offerings, food is fed at the place where worship is done for our ancestors.

Pitru Paksha 2025: Date 

September 7, 2025 (Sunday): Purnima Shraddha

September 8, 2025 (Monday): Pratipada Shraddha

September 9, 2025 (Tuesday): Dwitiya Shraddha

September 10, 2025 (Wednesday): Tritiya & Chaturthi Shraddha

September 11, 2025 (Thursday): Panchami Shraddha & Maha Bharani

September 12, 2025 (Friday): Shashthi Shraddha

September 13, 2025 (Saturday): Saptami Shraddha

September 14, 2025 (Sunday): Ashtami Shraddha

September 15, 2025 (Monday): Navami Shraddha

September 16, 2025 (Tuesday): Dashami Shraddha

September 17, 2025 (Wednesday): Ekadashi Shraddha

September 18, 2025 (Thursday): Dwadashi Shraddha

September 19, 2025 (Friday): Trayodashi Shraddha & Magha Shraddha

September 20, 2025 (Saturday): Chaturdashi Shraddha

September 21, 2025 (Sunday): Sarva Pitru Amavasya (Mahalaya Amavasya)

Pitru Paksha 2022: Significance

In Hindu Puranas, Pind Daan is performed during Shradh, in which the unfulfilled wishes of ancestors are handed over to the next generation. It is believed that Pind Daan performed at this time ensures their entry into heaven.

Pitru Paksha 2022: Rituals

  • The eldest son of the family wakes up early in the morning and takes a holy bath.
  • After the bath, they wear clean clothes to perform the puja.
  • They then wear garments made of Kush grass.
  • Kush grass is the grass dedicated to our ancestors. It is also considered a symbol of compassion.
  • After this, a wooden table is placed in the south direction, which is covered with a white cloth.
  • Photos of ancestors are placed on top of the table along with black sesame seeds and barley seeds.
  • Devotees pray by offering pinda, which is prepared with ghee, honey, rice, goat milk, sugar, and rice balls made of barley.
  • After this, pind daan is performed, in which flour, barley, kush, black sesame seeds, etc, are mixed and water is added.
  • After the above rituals are completed, pind daan and tarpan are performed for the needy and poor people.

Also read: Man cuts power to entire village over girlfriend’s busy phone line? Here's the truth behind viral video

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Esha Deol says she wasn't allowed to wear shorts in house after marrying Bharat Takhtani, her mother-in-law...: 'Someone was always...'
Esha Deol says she wasn't allowed to wear shorts in house, her mother-in-law...
Onam Sadhya 2025: From Avial to Payasam, know all 26 traditional dishes served on banana leaf
Onam Sadhya 2025: Know all 26 traditional dishes served on banana leaf
Delhi NCR rains: Over 340 flights delayed, IGI airport issues advisory; check details here
Delhi NCR rains: Over 300 flights delayed, IGI airport issues advisory
Who owns Vande Bharat Express train? Why does Indian Railways pay rent to this company?
Who owns of Vande Bharat train? Why does Indian Railways pay rent to this compan
Samantha Ruth Prabhu kickstarts her mornings with calm rituals: Journaling, hot cup of tea and....
Samantha Ruth Prabhu kickstarts her mornings with calm rituals
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE