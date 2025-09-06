Pitru Paksha 2025: Know about dates, rituals, and auspicious time for shradh

Pitru Paksha 2025 will be observed from September 7 to September 21. Shraddha rituals for ancestors should be performed after sunrise and before noon, while Sarva Pitru Amavasya has special muhurats between 12:00 PM and 4:09 PM. Devotees must avoid rituals during the lunar eclipse.

Pitru Paksha, also known as Shraddha Paksha, is a sacred 15-day period in the Hindu lunar calendar dedicated to honouring ancestors through rituals such as Shradh, Tarpan, and Pind Daan. In 2025, Pitru Paksha will begin on September 7 with Purnima shradh and end on September 21 with Sarva Pitru Amavasya or Mahalaya Amavasya.

This period is considered highly auspicious for offering prayers, food, and water to forefathers, seeking their blessings for prosperity and peace. However, knowing the correct time of day to perform shradh is equally important.

Best time to perform shradh rituals

Traditionally, shradh is performed after sunrise and before noon. Devotees wake up early, take a purifying bath, and then carry out rituals by offering Pinda (rice balls), Tarpan (water oblations), and food to Brahmins or needy people. This time frame is considered sacred as it is believed that ancestors visit the earthly realm during these hours.

Special timing for Sarva Pitru Amavasya

The final day of Pitru Paksha, September 21, 2025, is observed as Sarva Pitru Amavasya. On this day, shradh can be performed for all ancestors, even if their specific tithi has been missed. Astrological scriptures highlight three auspicious periods on this day:

Kutup Muhurat: 12:00 PM – 12:50 PM

Rohina Muhurat: 12:50 PM – 1:39 PM

Aparahna Kaal: 1:39 PM – 4:09 PM

These time windows are considered the most favourable for carrying out shradh rituals.

Important consideration for 2025

Pitru Paksha in 2025 begins on a day that coincides with a Chandra Grahan (lunar eclipse). During the Sutak Kaal (the inauspicious period of the eclipse), shradh should not be performed. If necessary, rituals may be conducted only after the eclipse ends and purification rites are observed.

Pitru Paksha 2025 offers a spiritual opportunity to remember ancestors and seek their blessings. By performing shradh at the right time, ideally before noon on daily tithis or during the special muhurats on Sarva Pitru Amavasya, devotees can ensure that their offerings reach the forefathers and bring peace, prosperity, and harmony to their households.

