Pita ka Unique Jugaad! Father makes automatic 'Wooden Rolls Royce' for son - WATCH viral video

Even though we call it a man's world, men don't get enough credit for being great fathers. A father-son relationship is as precious and amazing as a mother and her son's relationship but we somehow choose to ignore the former.
Even though a mother can take the best care of her child, a father, despite being the strict one will go to any extent to provide his children with the best of amenities that are within his reach.
A recent video that went viral proves that a father will do anything for his children just to see a smile on their face.
The video shows a man building an amazing car out of wood for his son that runs properly on-road and is not just for show. Undoubtedly, all credit goes to this man who put his unmatched skills to use and created this wonderful piece.
Take a look at the video:
पिता का प्रेम और बेजोड़ कौशल के मेल से सिर्फ 68 दिन में बनी "Wooden Car".
बेटे के लिए स्पेशल गिफ्ट... pic.twitter.com/bM6DoCgSsM— Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) January 28, 2022
Surprisingly, the car is an automatic one. The video was shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra on his Twitter handle with the caption, "Wooden Car made in just 68 days by a combination of father's love and unmatched skill. Special gift for son..."
Netizens are applauding the man for going this for his son. The video has had many retweets and likes.