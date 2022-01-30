Pita ka Unique Jugaad! Father makes automatic 'Wooden Rolls Royce' for son - WATCH viral video

Even though we call it a man's world, men don't get enough credit for being great fathers. A father-son relationship is as precious and amazing as a mother and her son's relationship but we somehow choose to ignore the former.

Even though a mother can take the best care of her child, a father, despite being the strict one will go to any extent to provide his children with the best of amenities that are within his reach.

A recent video that went viral proves that a father will do anything for his children just to see a smile on their face.

The video shows a man building an amazing car out of wood for his son that runs properly on-road and is not just for show. Undoubtedly, all credit goes to this man who put his unmatched skills to use and created this wonderful piece.

Take a look at the video:

Surprisingly, the car is an automatic one. The video was shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra on his Twitter handle with the caption, "Wooden Car made in just 68 days by a combination of father's love and unmatched skill. Special gift for son..."

Netizens are applauding the man for going this for his son. The video has had many retweets and likes.