Pit bull attacks child in Mumbai auto rickshaw as owner laughs, video goes viral

A video of the attack has gone viral, showing a little boy trapped inside an auto-rickshaw, visibly terrified, as the pitbull sits next to him, and attacks the child not just once, but multiple times.

In an extremely shocking incident in Mumbai's Mankhurd area, an 11-year-old boy was bitten by a pitbull after his owner allegedly unleashed the dog on him, and the owner only laughed as the terrified child tried to escape.

A video of the attack has gone viral, showing a little boy trapped inside an auto-rickshaw, visibly terrified, as the pitbull sits next to him, and attacks the child not just once, but multiple times.

The child, completely terrified by the dog, can be seen screaming - but it is all in vain, as the pitbull's owner, seated in the front seat of the vehicle, makes no attempt to help the child, but only laughs, appearing to be delighted by the incident.

Moments later, the 11-year-old screams in fear as the pitbull suddenly pounces on him and bites him on the chin. In a hurry to escape, the child jumps off the rickshaw while the dog is still pulling at his clothes. What's worse is that the owner is seen watching all this and laughing as his dog runs after the scared boy.

How the incident happened

According to the police, the child was playing in a parked auto rickshaw when an acquaintance from the same area intentionally let his brown pet dog out. Due to a lack of control and monitoring, the dog bit the child on the chin, injuring him.

"The dog bit me. Then I ran away. He also took away my clothes," the child Hamza told NDTV. He said that the dog's owner just kept laughing while he kept pleading for help.

The child also claimed that no one came forward to help him, but was busy making a video of the attack.

The incident reportedly took place on Thursday and has sparked outrage due to the owner's cruelty and negligence.

Several videos of the incident continued to spread like wildfire, with angry netizens demanding strict action against the pitbull's owner.

"Please take exemplary action against this degenerate," one user wrote.

Another person added, "That guy is not even trying to stop the dog!"

Also read: Man eats chicken inside ISKCON’s restaurant in London, sparks outrage online