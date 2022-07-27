Pink Sauce looks ‘different’ and frankly speaking ‘bizarre’ too, what’s this trend!

Image: Twitter

First it was TikTok and then Twitter and Instagram, a new sauce by the name 'pink sauce' took over the imaginations of social media junkies. Even the most hardcore of them couldn't gulp down this sauce's existence without a pinch of salt, quite literally.

It all started when a Florida-based Chef and mixologist Pii put out her latest invention on TikTok. Apparently, it was a mixture of sunflower seed oil, dragonfruit, chili, honey, and garlic. Truth be told, it doesn’t look bad, but the idea of eating fried chicken with dollops of this sauce is kind of repulsing. It might not taste bad though, and going by the rules of the modern world, this may become a fad in a couple of years.

However, it must be said that this sauce is far from being…well, sauce.

It was quite natural for the netizens to react with ferocious intensity.

Here are some of the reactions:

went down the rabbit hole and I'm crying pic.twitter.com/P4DNOgHVcR — one of nick cannons kids (@DijahSB) July 20, 2022

I found out where the pink sauce comes fromhttps://t.co/LlAZuwj4pJ — Wilson P. Higgsburry (@fiskenflipp) July 21, 2022

People purchasing this without a second thought is wild, that does not look appealing at all pic.twitter.com/vojP0t2YdK — AAS (@AkimLdn) July 20, 2022

Everyone who ate this in 3-6 days from now: pic.twitter.com/wb2O6VlsOG — Aphex Kins (@WendySnowRadish) July 20, 2022

