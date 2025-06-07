Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra married senior Biju Janata Dal leader (BJD) Pinaki Misra on May 3. With crores of net worth, Pinaki Misra is 40 times richer than wife Mahua Moitra who is two-time Lok Sabha MP from Krishnagar.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has always been in the news for her fiery political styles and big speeches. And now once again she has made headlines for her marriage and staggering net worth. The TMC politician won Lok Sabha seat from West Bengal’s Krishnanagar constituency twice. She married senior Biju Janata Dal leader (BJD) Pinaki Misra on May 3 in a very intimate ceremony. According to some media reports, they hosted their wedding in Germany. She officially announced her marriage on social media, without revealing much of the details. However, what we know about their marriage is their picture together, which shows their happiness.

She captioned the picture as, “Thank you everyone for the love and good wishes!! So grateful.” She shared a picture of herself, and husband Pinaki Misra in a post on X, where they can be seen cutting a cake.

What Mahua Moitra affidavit says about her finances

Mahua Moitra won the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections from her seat. This victory was a repeat of her 2019 win, also against the BJP candidate. According to her 2024 election affidavit, her net worth is Rs 3.5 Crore. Her annual income is Rs 12.07 lakh, gold holdings worth Rs 9.41 lakh, along with a silver jewellery set worth Rs 2.73 lakh. She also owns more than Rs 5 lakh in London’s NatWest Bank and has fixed deposits totalling Rs 1.78 crore in private banks. She does not have any liability and has mentioned a single criminal case registered against her.

Pinaki Misra’s net worth

Pinaki Misra declared his assets to be worth Rs 20 crore in 2004, which increased to Rs 29 crore in 2009 and Rs137 crore in 2014. In 2023, he was linked with a controversy with Mahua Moitra. BJP had accused the BJD leader of taking bribes from businessman Darshan Hiranandani for whom he would ask questions in the Parliament to target a rival group.

Who is Pinaki Misra?

Mishra was born in 1959 who has been a four-time MP who won all Lok Sabha elections of 2009, 2014 and 2019 but lost 2024 to BJP. He also had a big career as a senior Supreme Court advocate. He divorced his first wife, Sangita Mishra, in 1984, with whom he has two children, a son and a daughter.