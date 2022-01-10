Pilot rescued seconds before speeding train smashes crashed plane in viral video - WATCH

Seconds after a train hit the plane, US cops in Los Angeles promptly saved the life of a pilot in the Pacoima neighbourhood.

The incident that took place on Sunday left debris everyone as the plane slammed into the train.

As per local media, the plane crashed shortly after take-off in the Pacoima district. Following the incident, a dramatic video showing many officers extracting the man from a crash-landed Cessna aircraft has resurfaced. There were no casualties, the local media further said.

As shown in the video, the police and pilot were just a few feet away from the tracks when the train came crashing upon the plane. The video was filmed by a 21-year-old music composer Luis Jimenez.

Speaking about the incident Jimenez said, “The plane had a failed take-off and landed on the train tracks at a popular intersection”.

"Just seconds before impact, police officers saved the pilot, and a piece of debris almost hit me”, he added.

The jet had lost power and slammed into train tracks in residential area, just blocks away from the LAPD’s Foothill station on Osborne Street which is close to the Whiteman Airport.

According to LAPD officials, the plane’s damaged debris remained on the railroad tracks near the Metrolink Antelope Valley Station. Also, all train traffic within the vicinity was stopped for a while.

The video of officers extracting the bleeding pilot from the plane was shared by the Los Angeles Police Department on Twitter. The department praised officers for demonstrating gallantry and swift action by saving the life of a pilot who made an emergency landing on railroad tracks.