A protester dressed in a Pikachu costume was seen running from the police in Antalya as mass protests erupted across Turkey. The demonstrations were sparked by the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who is considered the main political rival of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The police used water cannons to disperse the crowds, but the costumed protester managed to evade arrest. A video of the scene quickly went viral, showing the man running through the streets in his Pokémon-themed outfit.

Since Imamoglu’s detention last week as part of a corruption investigation, nearly 2,000 people have been arrested. His political party, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), shared the video on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Even Pikachu is affected by pepper spray.”

Imamoglu, who led Erdogan in some polls before his arrest, has been accused of corruption and is awaiting trial. His party won control of Istanbul in 2019, breaking the 25-year dominance of Erdogan’s party in the city.

The arrest has fueled tensions in the country, with critics calling it a politically motivated move to remove a strong challenger before the upcoming elections. The viral Pikachu protester has now become a symbol of the ongoing resistance.