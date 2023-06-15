Pika-pika India! Delhi skies illuminate with the arrival of a unique Pokemon-themed aircraft

screengrab

New Delhi: The tweet posted by Hitoshi Suzuki, Japan's ambassador to India, has generated considerable buzz and excitement across various social media platforms. The tweet showcases a visually striking image of a Boeing 787 aircraft known as the Pikachu Jet NH. This particular aircraft, operated by Japan's All Nippon Airways (ANA), boasts a captivating exterior design featuring beloved Pokemon characters, thanks to a collaboration with The Pokemon Company.

"Welcome #Pikachu to India! Excited by the first flight of PikachuJet by ANA to Delhi! The Delhi sky is ready to shine. #pika-pika! #pokemon #boeing #787 #Dreamliner #PikachuJetNH," Japanese ambassador captioned the post on Twitter.

The main highlight of this captivating aircraft is undoubtedly Pikachu, the iconic and lovable mouse-like character from the Pokemon franchise. Pikachu serves as the mascot of the entire Pokemon series and is widely recognized as one of the most famous cartoon characters worldwide.

Every aspect of the aircraft, both inside and out, is inspired by the enchanting world of Pokemon. The exterior of the plane features prominent imagery of Rayquaza, a powerful Pokemon, adorning the fuselage. Additionally, more than 200 seats inside the aircraft are adorned with an enchanting design featuring Pikachu in a flying pose.

The post featuring this Pokemon-themed aircraft has gained significant popularity among avid Pokemon fans and social media users. Shortly after being shared, the accompanying photograph attracted approximately 15,000 views on Twitter within just two hours. Users took delight in commenting on the post, expressing their excitement and admiration.

One user expressed a desire for official Nintendo distribution to be introduced in India, sharing their nostalgic memories of Pokemon from their childhood and expressing disappointment in Nintendo's lack of focus on the Indian market. Another user enthusiastically commented on the Pokemon-themed aircraft, describing it as "awesome" and mentioning how their younger sister also loved it. A third user shared their affection for Pokemon, Doraemon, and Shinchan, stating that these franchises have a special place in their heart when it comes to Japan.

The Pikachu Jet NH serves as a remarkable example of the synergy between popular culture and aviation, captivating the attention of Pokemon enthusiasts and aviation enthusiasts alike. The vibrant livery, carefully crafted by The Pokemon Company, has brought the beloved Pikachu and other iconic Pokemon creatures to life on the aircraft's exterior. The cheerful and eye-catching design has undoubtedly turned heads and sparked joy among those who have encountered it.