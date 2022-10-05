Viral Video: Piggy family strolling in open field is best thing you'll see on the internet today!

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: If you're having a bad day and need something to lift your mood, we've got you covered. An adorable video of a piggy family has surfaced on social media and the internet is loving it. We are sure that after watching the video, you may find it hard to control your ‘aww’s.

The video, shared on Instagram by saviorsplanet shows a piggy family running around in an open field. Their infectious enthusiasm is something that is bound to brighten up your Wednesday. We are sure that you simply won’t be able to watch this video without saying 'so cute'.

The clip, at the time of writing this article, garnered over 84k likes and several reactions. While some couldn’t some gushing at the adorable piggy's playful nature, others showered their love for the video. “Just loved how they are roaming.. it really made my day.. thanks for sharing,” a comment read. “awww this is so adorable.. i really want to watch this adorable clip whole day on loop.. totally loved it,” another user wrote.