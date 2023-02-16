Pigeon flawlessly performs backflips, viral video captivates netizens

screengrab

New Delhi: Videos of animals doing unusual things never fail to pique people's interest. Like in this video of a pigeon 'performing' multiple backflips. The video has the potential to make your jaw drop and we are not kidding. It was posted on Buitengebieden’s Twitter handle on February 12 and it has 1.8 million views.

In the now-viral video, we can see many birds walking and playing. However, there's one bird that caught everyone's attention. What's the reason, you ask? In the video, it can be seen doing back-to-back backflips flawlessly.

The video has been posted on February 12. Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 1.8 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Netizens were absolutely stunned after watching this video and flooded the comment section with their reactions.

"Oh come on! You fly already. You're just showing off now," a Twitter user commented. "Wonderful," said another. "Lovely," commented a third. "How is this possible," a fourth wrote.