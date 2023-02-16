Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Pigeon flawlessly performs backflips, viral video captivates netizens

Like in this video of a pigeon 'performing' multiple backflips.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 12:54 PM IST

Pigeon flawlessly performs backflips, viral video captivates netizens
screengrab

New Delhi: Videos of animals doing unusual things never fail to pique people's interest. Like in this video of a pigeon 'performing' multiple backflips. The video has the potential to make your jaw drop and we are not kidding. It was posted on Buitengebieden’s Twitter handle on February 12 and it has 1.8 million views.

In the now-viral video, we can see many birds walking and playing. However, there's one bird that caught everyone's attention. What's the reason, you ask? In the video, it can be seen doing back-to-back backflips flawlessly.

The video has been posted on February 12. Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 1.8 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Netizens were absolutely stunned after watching this video and flooded the comment section with their reactions. 

"Oh come on! You fly already. You're just showing off now," a Twitter user commented. "Wonderful," said another. "Lovely," commented a third. "How is this possible," a fourth wrote.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Mission Majnu, Chhatriwali, Dhamaka, binge-watch these OTT films and shows
Yearender 2022: Shah Rukh-Nayanthara, Ranbir-Shraddha, Salman-Pooja, fresh onscreen pairs to watch out for in 2023
Valentine's Day 2023: Tips for girls on how to prep for a romantic date night
Meet Virat Kohli's glamorous sister-in-law Chetna Kohli, whose style can give Anushka Sharma a run for her money
Street food: Five best tandoori momos places in Delhi that will cater to your cravings
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 607 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 16
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.