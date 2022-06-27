Picture of clouds that look like ocean waves goes viral, netizens amazed

Photo: Facebook/Theresa Birgin Lucas

You must have seen incredible pictures of clouds forming different illusions. Now, a woman in the United States recently captured an incredible cloud formation that appeared to look like an ocean in the sky.

She later posted the picture on social media and subsequently, it went viral. Theresa Birgin Lucus said that while travelling to Bemidji in Minnesota she snapped a photo of the road to show her daughter how far away she was from her home.

"It seriously looks like the sky is going to unzip," Lucas said while describing the image. The dramatic image actually looks like ocean waves crashing down into the sky.

Check out the picture here:

Speaking to KVRR, a local news website, Lucus said that she was driving toward the town of Bemidji after a long week in Rochester when storm clouds began rolling in.

Lucus says it was one of the quickest pictures she had ever taken, and she didn't even look at it until she got home.

However, her daughter saw it and said how cool it turned out. This is when she decided to upload the picture on social media, where it immediately went viral.

Netizens reacted to the incredible picture. Some users wondered if it was photoshopped, while others were just left in awe of the seascape in the sky.

"Such an incredible picture you captured," wrote one user. "This looks equally amazing and horrifying!" added another. A third user said, "That is just CRAZY ! ! ! It looks like the road is just headed straight into the ocean! That is a really COOL PICTURE !"

