Pic of Kashmiri kebab vendor wins major international food photo award

Pic Courtesy: Debdatta Chakraborty/ Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year

A photograph of a kebab vendor from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir has won a major international photo award of 2022. The image, named ‘Kebabiyana’ was captured by Indian photographer Debdatta Chakraborty. It won the top award for the Steet Food category and was eventually adjudged the overall winner at the prestigious Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year awards.

The photograph beautifully captured a barbecue joint in Srinagar where a man is seen brushing kebabs on a grill with ghee, with smoke exhuming out and encompassing the still. The photograph was taken by Chakraborty on Khayyam Chowk, a busy street after dusk as vendors lit their barbecues to sell kebabs and other roadside delicacies. Here's the pic:

Overall Winner

And finally, huge congratulations to Debdatta Chakraborty, Overall Winner of the 2022 @FoodPhotoAward Competition with Kebabiyana.



An amazing winning image! #FoodPhotoAwards22 pic.twitter.com/eQ0eQTsRqQ — Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year (@FoodPhotoAward) April 26, 2022

The founder and director of the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year awards Caroline Kenyon commented, “In today’s world, more than ever, we feel the need for comfort, for love. There is so much to reassure us here – the beautifully captured billowing embrace of the smoke, the golden light, the subject’s expression as he prepares the food for sharing.”

“Sparks fly from the skewers, whose roasting we can almost smell. We imagine the warm, delicious aroma. This image, gentle but powerful, nourishes our soul,” she added.

The photograph of the Kashmiri kebab seller won among thousands of entries into the competition from over 60 countries globally.

READ | Red Bull ‘plane swap’ stunt ends in a crash, video goes viral