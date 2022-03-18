Pianist with paws takes over social media - WATCH this viral video

Music and dogs are two things that can lighten up anyone's day, and a video that went viral recently has been entertaining social media users. Dogs are, without a doubt, fantastic friends and a constant source of laughter and fun. It's a lot of fun to watch dogs be adordable and mischievous.

The footage captures a dog playing the piano while singing, as if he were a true pianist. A dog stands on its back legs, paws on the piano, in this 15-second clip. The dog howls in rhythm with the tunes as the piano plays music.

"Belt it out buddy, feel the music (with mention of account that originally uploaded the video)," a page called 'dogsofinstagram' captioned the video on Instagram. It has over 55 thousand likes and has been seen over 8 lakh times in only three days.

Approximately 1000 users have left their reactions in the comments section, one of whom wrote, “I am ready to buy whole year concert tickets of this talented artist”. Another did a word play and commented, “That’s one Paw-ssionate pooch”.

