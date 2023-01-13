Search icon
Pianist plays old Bollywood song in viral video, impresses netizens

A clip of a musician playing Tujhe Dekha To from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge on a piano has surfaced on the Internet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 11:48 AM IST

Screengrab

New Delhi: The internet is a repository for all types of content, from inspiring videos to entertaining ones. There are some amazing content piques the interest of social media users. Whatever is shared, every entertaining and unique piece of content quickly goes viral, leaving people perplexed while also impressed. Adding to the list, recently a clip of a musician playing Tujhe Dekha To from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge on a piano has surfaced on the Internet. The video is shared on Instagram by user named Ravi Pathak.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ravi Pathak (@ravi.pathak02)

Ravi Pathak, an Instagram user, posted this video on January 1. In the caption of the post, he asked his followers to guess who the pianist in the video was. While some people recognised him and the location, others inquired about him.

Newton, according to the YouTube channel Chandni Ahuja, is the man in the video. In 1943, he was born in Madras. On his piano, he performs Hindi, Punjabi, and English songs. Newton is seated in Dilli Haat, INA, Delhi. He claims to have owned a music store in Greater Kailash.

This video was shared on January 1. Since being uploaded, it has been liked 63,000 times and has several comments.

One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "He is so talented, still he is favcing so much difficulties, I am so sad!" Another person said, "You're Awesome sir, I want to help you." A third person said, "He is so talented, i am so so surprised to see him in this conditon."

