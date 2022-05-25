Photos show ‘Sorry’ in bold red painted all over Bengaluru school, street; probe on

Photo: ANI, IANS

In a bizarre incident of vandalism, unknown culprits covered the premises of a private Bengaluru school and nearby streets with graffiti of the word ‘Sorry’. Teachers, students at the school and nearby residents were left perplexed when they say the graffiti on Tuesday morning. Efforts are underway to get hold of the faces behind the act, with the police getting some clues from CCTV footage of the act.

In the photos of the act, the word ‘Sorry’ in bold red paint is seen all over the walls and the entrance steps of the privately-run Shanthidhama School in Sunkadakatte area of the city. The graffiti extends to the streets surrounding it. Police was informed about the act of vandalism by the school. A team reached the spot and began the probe.

Micreants spotted in CCTV footage

Initial suspicion of the police was that the act was committed around midnight by persons disguised as delivery boys. This proved right when CCTV footage showed two unknown people with a large bag riding on a bike, then taking out paint and painting the graffiti all over the school and the street.

"We checked the CCTV footage, no complaint has been given, CCTV footage shows two men riding up on a bike carrying a big bag usually used by food delivery boys then take the paint out and write `sorry` all over the area,” revealed Dr Sanjeev Patil, DCP of West Bengaluru. The police is now trying to trace the two miscreants seen in the CCTV footage.

