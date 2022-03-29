Photos of 2 Indian students feature on New York's Times Square, know why

Two students of the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) have received the prestigious Morgan Stanley Internship in the US. Anshika Yadav and Yashika Tyagi of the institute's BTech final year have been selected for this prestigious internship. What's even more special is that as an honour to these girls, their photos were displayed on the billboard of The Times Square building in New York City.

At present, both of them are working in India and earn a stipend of Rs 87,000 a month. The students got this internship for six months. After this, based on their performance, there can also be a job opportunity there.

Anshika is a final year student of Information Technology and had applied for the internship online last year. After which the online test was first done and then the interview in three rounds. After that, the final selection was made. She has got a posting in Mumbai and is currently working online.

She said that a week after the selection, their photos were displayed on the billboard of the Times Square building in the morning and evening to welcome her. Father Pramod Kumar Yadav is in a private job and mother Vinita Yadav is a housewife.

Meanwhile, Yashika Tyagi said that it is a different experience of its kind. She has just been posted in Bengaluru. Work is currently underway online, will be offline from May. The photo display at Times Square has certainly made her feel very proud.

Her father Vipin Kumar Tyagi and mother Veena Tyagi are very happy about it. At the same time, the director of the institute Prof. Vineet Kansal also spoke to these students over the phone and congratulated them. He said that it is definitely a matter of pride for the state, AKTU and the institute. "We are working with commitment to quality technical education. As a result of this, students are getting such internships," he added.