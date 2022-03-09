Meet Kisbu, a balloon seller from Kerala whose PHOTOS are breaking the internet

The Internet has many powers and one of them is to shoot people to fame in a matter of seconds of clicks and shares. No one really knows what catches the fancy of netizens. It's a known fact that the Internet can make or break a person. In the past, we have seen examples where the blue-eyed Arshad Khan, a tea seller-turned-model from Islamabad, was caught by the lens of photographer Jiah Ali and the next moment he was making headlines for his charming looks.

More recently, a peanut seller from West Bengal Bhuban Badyakar shot to fame with his "Kacha Badam" song, which had celebs and the common people grooving. There was also a 60-year-old daily wage worker from Kerala, Mammikka, who gave up his faded lungi and shirt for a suit and a pair of sunglasses while posing for a local brand and took the Internet by frenzy.

Now, a balloon seller girl in Kerala has become an internet star after a wedding photographer spotted her at the Andalur Kavu festival in Kerala.

The photographer, by the name of Arjun Krishnan, captured selling balloons. The girl, Kisbu, belongs to a Rajasthani family and sells balloons in Kerala for a living.

Arjun shared the pictures of the girl and social media and they went viral in no time. His friend Shreyas also took pictures of Kisbu that too became viral.

Following this, Kisbu was approached for a makeover and photoshoot by someone.

Now, Remya, a stylist gave Kisbu a traditional makeover and she is totally killing the look in a beautiful Kasavu saree.