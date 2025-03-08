Leading Indian wedding photographer Joseph Radhik, who shot the lavish months-long wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, went candid on why he took a six-month-long break after the grand ceremony.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave 2025, the renowned photographer revealed that attending any wedding after that of the Ambanis would have been a "culture shock" for him.

"I took a six-month break after that wedding for one very special reason - I felt that attending any wedding after that would be a culture shock for me. Because the term ‘wedding’ did not feel right anymore after that; it was unbelievable for me", Radhik shared.

The lavish wedding of the Ambani scion took place in July 2024, followed by a series of lavish celebrations attended by dignitaries from across the globe. The months-long celebration had kicked off with the Hastakshar ceremony in Gujarat's Jamnagar, followed by a luxury cruise party across Italy and the South of France.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrities from Bollywood, the "big fat Indian wedding" saw the presence of veterans from all walks of life.

Meanwhile, Joseph Radhik also shared that while everyone got a glimpse of the grand Ambani wedding through social media and television, there still lies a number of unseen photos from the ceremony.

“The toughest challenge thrown to me at the end of the day was that the photos the family received should represent a bunch of happy memories amidst all of the stardom, all of this glitz, those tiny moments. As soon as the wedding ended, I delivered a set of 100 photos which have not been published anywhere. The other hundred that went to an international magazine - they are chalk and cheese - they don’t look the same at all. In my mind, there were two weddings,” the photographer said.

He also expressed his joy over the fact that the pictures he captured at the wedding had travelled around the world.

“Right after Jamnagar events ended, I traveled to Crete, Greece, to speak at a wedding photography conference. There, I met a group of people from Romania who knew the entire Ambani family treebecause the wedding had been published all the way there. It's always been a childhood dream - as a photographer, you hope to make photos that will be seen by a few people. But to think that your work went global is unbelievable,” the photographer shared.

Pertinent to note that Joseph Radhik is tha face behind the dreamy weddings of many celebrity couples including, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth among others.