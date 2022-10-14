Photographer captures rare 'ghost' rainbow in US, viral pic leaves internet speechless

Photo: Instagram/@stuinsf

A picture of a fascinating natural phenomenon that was captured by a photographer in California has gone viral on social media. This magnificent view of the rainbow formation has left the internet users completely speechless. According to the photographer, the picture was taken at Hawk Hill in the Marin Headlands.

Photographer Stu Berman posted a picture of a "ghost rainbow" on Instagram along with the caption that reads, "Yesterday morning, I went for a walk in the Marin Headlands and saw a sight unlike any I'd seen before... A "Fogbow"!"

The "ghost" rainbow, according to the photographer, is actually a fogbow. When raindrops are in the air, rainbows form. A rainbow can always be seen facing away from the sun. Fogbows are similar to rainbows in that they always face the opposite direction of the sun. However, fogbows are made of smaller raindrops or fog instead of bigger ones.

Fogbows can be seen in thin fog when the sun is shining. When the sun finally shines through a fog, you might see one. Fogbows only have mild colours or are colourless because the water droplets in fog are so tiny, according to Berman.

Since being shared, the viral picture has received over 400 likes. Many shared their reaction on the post, as one user wrote, "Awesome capture Stu". While another commented, "Amazing".

READ | Viral Video: World’s largest passenger aircraft Airbus A380 touches down at Bengaluru Airport











