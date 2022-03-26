'Photo maine kheenchi credit...,' says Smriti Irani on BJP 'parivaar' photo - Know why

Union Minister Smriti Irani took to Twitter on Saturday, March 26 and posted the image of the photograph printed in a newspaper that featured PM Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and BJP President JP Nadda at Yogi Adityanath's oath-taking ceremony held in Lucknow on Friday, March 25.

But there was something about the image printed in the newspaper that irked Irani. Well, the newspaper gave credit for a photo to news agency ANI, while in actuality it was clicked by the Union Minister herself.

Irani posted the image of the photograph printed in the newspaper and wrote: "photo maine kheenchi credit @ANI ko gaya (sic)".

photo maine kheenchi credit @ANI ko gaya pic.twitter.com/gYW3u8mGSA — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 26, 2022

Read | Yogi Adityanath begins second term as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh

In fact, the photo was originally shared by Irani on her Twitter handle with the caption: 'My Family, BJP Family' translated from Hindi.

Now, Irani's correction tweet is going viral and netizens are having a field day.

Yogi Adityanath took oath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on March 25 (Friday).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda were among the invitees who attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Chief Ministers from BJP ruled states who will attend Yogi Adityanath`s oath-taking include Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Haryana CM ML Khattar, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu, Manipur CM Biren Singh, Himachal Pradesh CM Jai R Thakur and Tripura CM Biplab Deb, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. Pramod Sawant, who will take oath as the Chief Minister of Goa on March 28, were also present at the event in Lucknow.