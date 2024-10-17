Let us tell you about how a random phone call paved the way to a beautiful friendship between Ratan Tata and Amrish Puri.

Leading industralist, philanthropist and Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata breathed his last on October 9 in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after battling with a prolonged illness, leaving behind his countrymen mourning with a deep sense of grief.

As the condolences over the unfortunate demise veteran industrialist are still pouring in, Vardhan Puri, the grand son of late legendary actor Amrish Puri, has recalled how a phone call paved the way to a long lasting friendship between Ratan Tata and his grandfather.

Sharing a detailed post on Instagram, Vardhan Puri revealed that he vividly remembers the phone call made by Ratan Tata to his grandfather, Amrish Puri, right before the launch of Tata Indica.

Tata called Puri and asked him to co-launch the company's fresh car division, back in the 1990s.

“I’m launching India’s first indigenously produced car. Will you be kind enough to launch the Tata Indica with me on the 30th of the month, one day shy of new year eve?” The late Mr. Ratan Tata asked my late grandfather Mr. Amrish Puri over a phone call on a cool Friday afternoon", Vardhan wrote on Instagram.

He went on to reveal that despite a hectic schedule, Amrish Puri promised Ratan Tata that he would be there at the launch event.

"My grandfather was busy shooting double shifts at that time, and having very long hours on his sets. “Anything for a true visionary. I will be there,” he promised, despite his hectic schedule", Vardhan recalls.

He further wrote that Amrish Puri's humble gesture touched Tata's heart and they went on to embark their friendship, the one that lasted until the former's demise in 2005.

"On 30th December Dadu launched the Tata Indica with the ever so graceful real life hero Mr. Ratan Naval Tata.Mr. Tata was touched by Dadu’s gesture and the event became a massive success. When the event ended, Mr. Tata and Dadu who knew each other socially until then, had a heart to heart conversation and struck a bond. They went on to become good friends and their friendship lasted until Dadu lived. The reassuring letter Mr. Tata wrote to my father, Rajeev Puri, on my Dadu’s demise got us all emotional", he added.

Paying an emotional tribute to Ratan Tata, Vardhan Puri continued, "Rest in peace, Shri Ratan Tata Sahab! The world is eternally indebted to you for your countless contributions to all living beings, especially the voiceless."

Here's how netizens reacted

The country has yet not gotten over the sad demise of Ratan Tata, who was recognised for his compassionate behavior and a visionary leadership. Vardhan Puri's post sparked a fresh wave of sorrow, with netizens expressing grief over the industrialist's demise.

"Wow! Legends!" a user commented.

Another user commented, "Two gentlemen in one frame".