Peyush Bansal's Lenskart 'No Bindi' controversy: Public anger erupts as eyewear smashed with chappals, tilak applied to store employees; watch

Shark Tank fame Peyush Bansal's Lenskart has landed in a major trouble after their 'No Bindi, No tilak' Lenskart Staff Uniform and Grooming Guide for its employees in stores began circulating. From smashing eyewears to applying tilak on emolyees, Lenskart is facing a major heat and public anger.

Shark Tank fame Peyush Bansal's Lenskart has landed in a major trouble after their 'No Bindi, No tilak' Lenskart Staff Uniform and Grooming Guide for its employees in stores began circulating on social media. The guide allegedly allows Burqas, but prohibits wearing bindis and Tilak. While Peyush issued a clarification on this issue, from smashing eyewears to applying tilaks on emolyees, Lenskart is facing a major heat and public anger.

In one of the video circulating on social media, a group of people, wearing saffron scarf, visited a Lenskart store and applied tilaks to the employees. While in one clip, several people are smashing Lenskart eyewear by Kohlapuri chappals and shoes, with 'boycott Lenskart. in caption' One man, visibly frustrated even broke his 3 Lenskart eyewer threw it in the dustbin of a Lenskart store and also deleted the app from his mobile phone.

Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal clarifies

This public anger comes even after Lenskart CEO and founder Peyush Bansal has issued two statements, calling the document an "outdated internal training document" and clarified that "Lenskart does not and will never restrict any form of respectful religious expression." He even took the responsiblity for this lapse.

In his first statement he said, "The document currently circulating is an outdated internal training document. It is not an HR policy. That said, it contained an incorrect line about bindi/tilak that should never have been written and does not reflect our values or actual practice. When we discovered this on February 17, well before this became a public conversation, we immediately removed it. But I should have caught this earlier. As Founder and CEO, the responsibility for such lapses is mine. I have asked my team to bring all such materials under stricter review, and I will personally ensure this is addressed going forward. We are also looking into how this found its way into our training content. Let me be absolutely clear. Lenskart does not and will never restrict any form of respectful religious expression. This includes bindi, tilak, or any such symbols of faith. Our team members have always been, and will always be, free to express their beliefs with pride. I also want to thank everyone who raised this. Your voice helps us improve and stay true to what we stand for."

After the document went viral and became a big controversy, he again clarified, "I’ve been seeing an inaccurate policy document going viral about Lenskart. I want to speak directly that this document does not reflect our present guidelines. Our policy has no restrictions on any form of religious expression, including bindi and tilak, and we continue to review our guidelines regularly. Our grooming policy has evolved over the years and outdated versions do not represent who we are today. We apologize for the confusion and concern this situation has caused. We as a company, continue to learn and build. Any lapses in our language or policies have and will continue to be addressed. We have thousands of team members across Bharat who wear their faith and culture proudly every day at our stores. They are Lenskart. Lenskart was built in Bharat, by Indians, for Indians. Every symbol and every tradition our people carry is a part of who we are as a company. I will never let that be compromised."

The controversy started after a 'Lenskart Staff Uniform and Grooming Guide' for store employees got viral. In it, the store employees were permitted to wear a black hijab or black turbans, but were reportedly banned from wearing religious symbols associated with Hinduism, such as bindis and tilaks.