The video has sparked a variety of reactions, with viewers feeling both horrified and fascinated by the intense encounter.

A viral video is causing a stir online as it shows an individual kissing a large king cobra on its head. The chilling video, shared on Instagram by Mike Holston, has elicited a range of reactions from internet users, with some labeling the act as "insane" while others have voiced their outright fear.

The video begins with Mike Holston engaged in a tense struggle with a large king cobra, gripping the snake barehanded as it thrashes around. In an effort to control the reptile, he lifts it into the air, but the cobra suddenly strikes at him, which he narrowly avoids. Remarkably, after evading the attack, Holston kisses the snake on its head, a move that left viewers in shock. The clip highlights his remarkable comfort with a creature that many would be too afraid to approach, showcasing both daring and terror.

The video has been labeled “absolutely nerve-wracking” by many and has captivated social media audiences, garnering over 19 million views. It has sparked a variety of reactions, with viewers feeling both horrified and fascinated by the intense encounter. While numerous individuals expressed disbelief at Holston’s bravery, others voiced concerns regarding the safety and ethics of such a stunt.

The comment section quickly filled with reactions from viewers. One user remarked,“This is madness! I couldn’t even look at the screen.” Another expressed disbelief, saying, “People do the wildest things for views, and here I am afraid of even tiny spiders!”

A third added, “He’s either fearless or completely reckless—either way, this is next-level scary.” Others admired Holston’s bravery, with one commenter saying, “Insane skills, but I’d never try this in a million years.” Another user expressed sheer fascination, commenting, “Who needs horror movies when you’ve got this?” One user noted, “The skill is undeniable, but I’m not sure how he sleeps at night knowing he’s kissed a cobra!”

However, this isn't the first instance of a shocking stunt going viral. A similar video featuring Nick the Wrangler, another wildlife enthusiast, showcased him calmly kissing a 12-foot-long king cobra on the head. In the clip, Nick skillfully handled the massive snake and posed with it.