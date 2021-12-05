Petition in Pakistan to prove Bhagat Singh was innocent, here’s the truth behind viral video

As per a viral video clip from a Pakistan TV news channel being circulated widely on WhatsApp, a petition has been filed in the country to prove the innocence of revolutionary freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh. The video shows a lawyer called Imtiaz Rashid Qureshi, who has filed the petition, talking to two news anchors. Qureshi is reportedly the head of Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation in Pakistan.

Viral claim in the video

The lawyer in the video claims that he has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court and urged for a hearing on the matter soon, to which the court readily agreeing.

What is the complete issue?

As per investigations by Zee Hindustan, lawyer Imtiaz Rashid Qureshi has filed a plea to prove Shaheed Bhagat Singh innocent and he has based his case on the Lahore Conspiracy case under which Bhagat Singh was sentenced to death along with co-accused 90 years ago on March 23, 1931.

During the hearing, the Lahore Police presented the FIR from the case, dated December 17, 1928, in front of the court. Filed in Urdu in Lahore’s Anarkali Police Station, the FIR mentions two unnamed arms officials.

The basis of the lawyer’s plea

As per lawyer Qureshi, an officer at the Anarkali Police Station was the complainant in the case. In the FIR, the complainant-cum-eyewitness states that he had chased a person who was 5’5” tall, was a Hindu in appearance with a small moustache, lean and strong, wearing a white pyjama, grey shirt and a small, black Christy’s-like hat.

Qureshi further stated that the chief judge of the tribunal hearing the matter announced Bhagat Singh’s sentence without hearing what 450 witnesses in the case had to say. He further said that the lawyers of the accused freedom fighters were not even given the chance to cross-examine in the case. Consequently, he intends to prove Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s innocence in the case.

Lawyer Qureshi hopes that Pakistani court of law overturning Bhagat Singh’s conviction will put pressure on the British Government to issue an apology for a “false case”.