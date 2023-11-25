PETA's Thanksgiving post goes viral as Turkeys portrayed as humans, ignites online debate

Thanksgiving, known for its festive traditions and turkey-centric feasts, is facing criticism from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

We’re lucky turkeys would never do this to us—you don’t have to do it to them, either.



Art by @freebison pic.twitter.com/StSJlbxgte — PETA (@peta) November 22, 2023

A prominent critic of this Thanksgiving tradition is People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), who have taken a vocal stance against the consumption of turkey. In a bid to raise awareness during Thanksgiving 2023, PETA shared a compelling post on [X], featuring an illustration of a 'family' of turkeys gathered around a table. Dressed in clothes and holding 'hands,' these turkeys replace the customary cooked centerpiece with a platter of roasted human meat atop a bed of salad, accompanied by other dishes.

Accompanying the thought-provoking image is a caption that reads, "We're lucky turkeys would never do this to us - you don't have to do it to them, either." This bold statement aims to challenge the traditional Thanksgiving feast and encourage a shift in perspective.

Adding depth to their argument, PETA included a community note appended to the post, stating, "Turkeys are not vegetarians. Turkeys eat mice, lizards, frogs, and just about anything they can fit in their mouth. If turkeys were larger or had the technological means to farm and eat humans, their current diet reveals they likely would."

The post has garnered significant attention, amassing over 20 million views and sparking a heated online debate. The response has been diverse, with criticisms, sarcastic comments, and expressions of support for the thought-provoking community note.