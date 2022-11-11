Search icon
Pet dog bites security guard in Greater Noida’s housing society

Security guard of a housing society in Greater Noida was attacked by a Alsatian dog.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 09:35 PM IST

A security guard from a housing society was attacked by a pet dog in another incident of dog attack. The CCTV footage of the entire incident is doing the rounds on social media. In the viral video, a dog emerges from a residence and immediately rushes the security guy.

According to media reports, the incident happened at Sector PI 2's Unitech Horizon society in Greater Noida.The guard can be seen taking up the stick and using it to stop the dog from attacking him, but the Alsatian quickly grabs his right hand up.

Later, as the guard is seen rushing away, the dog bites his left hand. Another girl who left the house tries to restrain the canine by snatching its leash. The owner of the dog then emerges from the home, grabs the security guard's stick, and beats the canine. She may be seen assisting the security guard and checking the injury on his right hand. While the security guy is seen suffering in pain, she instructs the girl holding the dog.

Numerous dog attack occurrences have been reported in the recent months. In Noida, Uttar Pradesh, a stray dog killed a laborer's seven-month-old child by mauling him to death. During the horiffic attack, the infant's intestines were pulled out. The incident happened at Lotus Boulevard Society in Noida's Sector 100 while the infant's parents, who are labourers, were working on a building project.

DNA Originals
More

