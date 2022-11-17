Pet cat pampers crying owner, viral video leaves internet teary-eyed

Screengrab

New Delhi: There's no denying that the Internet is a veritable treasure trove of wholesome content with the ability to lift our spirits and make us smile from ear to ear. . And if you are searching for a little pick-me-up content on a Thursday morning, then look no further, as we have an adorable video for you. It involves a lovely cat and her human friend. The viral video features a pet cat comforting its crying owner. This is probably the cutest thing you'll see on the internet today.

Shared on Twitter by account called Buitengebieden, the video opens with a sad man in tears. When the cat detects his sadness, it climbs onto his chest and attempts to console him. The cat looks at the man and places its paw on his face, attempting to cuddle and snuggle with him. Too adorable, isn't it? The video is designed to give you a serotonin boost. "Nothing gonna change" reads the clip caption.

The video was shared a day ago on Twitter and has since received more than 1.9m views and over 110,000 likes. The share has also raked up numerous reactions. "I could be like this with my cat if my mom let mebuy me a cat," posted a Twitter user. "This is so wholesome, so so beautiful, thanks for sharing the clip," expressed another. "This is what Twitter should be about. Delight. Happiness. Love. Cats ," commented a third with a wow emoticon.