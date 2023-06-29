Perilous stunt goes wrong: Delhi Police shares video as couple tumbles off bike

screengrab

New Delhi: The Delhi Police recently shared a video on social media featuring a couple engaged in performing dangerous stunts while riding a bike. Along with the video, the Delhi Police issued an advisory urging people to prioritize safety and drive responsibly to prevent fatal accidents.

The 28-second clip captures the couple executing risky stunts while the bike is in motion. Unfortunately, the outcome was disastrous as both the boy and the girl eventually fell off the bike. In an attempt to convey a message, the Delhi Police creatively altered the lyrics of the popular song "Yeh Ishq Hai" from the film "Jab We Met" to provide a fitting caption for the video. The altered lyrics read as follows: "Yeh risk haaye, baithe bithaaye, haddiyaan tudwaaye," emphasizing the inherent dangers associated with such reckless behavior.

Following its viral status with thousands of views, the video posted by the Delhi Police prompted social media users to share their thoughts in the comments section. One comment highlighted the message conveyed by the video, stating, "Speed thrills but kills. There are no shortcuts." This remark emphasizes the dangers associated with reckless driving and the importance of adhering to traffic rules and regulations. Another user praised the Delhi Police for their innovative approach in delivering a powerful message, commending their efforts to enlighten people about road safety.

Expressing a stronger stance, another commenter suggested that individuals who engage in such dangerous stunts should face severe consequences, stating, "These people should be banned from having a license for a lifetime." This sentiment reflects the concern for public safety and the desire for stricter enforcement measures against individuals who exhibit reckless behavior on the roads.

The comments reflect a mix of appreciation for the Delhi Police's efforts in raising awareness about road safety, as well as a call for stricter penalties to discourage such risky behavior. The engagement and discussion generated in the comments section demonstrate the impact of the video in sparking conversations surrounding responsible driving and the consequences of dangerous actions on the road.