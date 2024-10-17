A video of MS Dhoni shaking hands with fellow passengers while boarding the flight with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva is going viral on the internet.

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was recently seen boarding an Indigo flight with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. A video of the moment, which was shared on Instagram, has rapidly gone viral, sparking reactions from his devoted 'Thala' fans.

In a video shared by Sachin Pandya, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is seen walking down the aisle with his family, dressed casually but maintaining his trademark calm demeanor. Passengers were particularly struck by Dhoni's humble gesture as he took the time to shake hands and exchange smiles with several of them, much to the delight of everyone on board.

The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain was seen smiling and interacting with passengers, while Sakshi and Ziva walked closely behind him. Fans on social media were moved by the heartwarming moment, commending Dhoni for remaining humble despite his immense fame.

Sachin Pandya's Instagram post has since received around 2,30,000 likes and over 700 comments, with users celebrating Dhoni's kindness and expressing their admiration for the cricket legend.



Taking to the comment section a user wrote, 'Lucky passengers in the flight.' Another said, 'cuties in a frame' and added heart emoji.

A third user commented, 'The passengers got goosebumps.' Other users also dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020, marking the end of a remarkable 16-year career as one of India's greatest limited-overs cricketers. Dhoni concluded his tenure as the most successful captain in India's limited-over history, having led the team to three ICC trophies: the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 50-over World Cup, and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, making him the only captain to achieve this feat.