HomeViral

Viral

Pepper X is now world's spiciest chilli pepper; here's all you need to know

"Pepper X" is now recognized as the world's spiciest chili pepper, boasting an astonishing average of 2,693,000 Scoville Heat Units (SHU).

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 05:41 PM IST

'Pepper X' has officially shattered the record for the world's spiciest chili pepper, as confirmed by Guinness World Records on their website. It boasts an average rating of 2,693,000 Scoville Heat Units (SHU), surpassing the previous record held by the Carolina Reaper, which averaged 1.64 million SHU.

Interestingly, 'Pepper X' was cultivated by Ed Currie, the founder of the Puckerbutt Pepper Company in the United States. Currie is also the creator of the former record holder, the Carolina Reaper, as mentioned on the GWR website. Pepper X made its debut on an episode of the popular YouTube series Hot Ones.

The fiery Scoville rating of Pepper X was determined through tests conducted by Winthrop University in South Carolina. These tests were carried out using specimens from the past four years.

To put this in perspective, a jalapeno typically ranges from 3,000 to 8,000 SHU on the Scoville scale, which is used to gauge the spiciness of chili peppers. The scale is based on the concentration of capsaicin, an active component of chili peppers that induces a burning sensation when it comes into contact with human tissue, as noted on the GWR website.

There is a common misconception that a pepper's heat comes from its seeds, but in reality, capsaicin is primarily found in the placenta, the tissue that surrounds the seeds. Ed Currie dedicated over a decade to cultivating Pepper X on his farm, crossbreeding it with some of his spiciest peppers to enhance its capsaicin content.

After tasting Pepper X, Claus Pilgaard, widely known as Chili Klaus, humorously inquired, "Did you invent that pepper? Why?" This question prompted laughter from those present.

 

