Peppa Pig, a beloved cartoon translated into over 40 languages, shares heartwarming stories about family life. In a special segment on Good Morning Britain, Mummy Pig delighted fans by announcing her pregnancy.

After two decades of entertaining young audiences with fun-filled adventures and life lessons, Peppa Pig is about to embark on an exciting new journey, welcoming a new family member! The beloved animated character, who enjoys everyday moments with her family, is set to become a big sister as Mummy Pig is expecting her third child.

The big news was revealed during a special segment on Good Morning Britain, where Mummy Pig shared, 'I’m excited to share that our family is getting even bigger because we’re having another baby. I’m due in the summer, and we’re all so excited.'

With Peppa and George eagerly awaiting their sibling’s arrival, their curiosity has been endless. 'Peppa knew something was going on, and she’s such a curious thing—we had to tell her before she popped!' Mummy Pig admitted. She also shared how the little ones have been full of questions: 'Every day they ask me how big the baby is, when it’s coming, does it like muddy puddles and dinosaurs… It never stops!'

Fans of the show, which has been translated into over 40 languages and has a massive global following, were quick to react to the news. Social media buzzed with excitement, with many expressing joy over the unexpected addition. One fan joked, 'We got a new Peppa Pig sibling before GTA 6,' while another speculated about the baby’s name, suggesting, 'It has to start with an I so their names spell PIG.'

Esra Cafer, senior vice president at Hasbro, emphasised how relatable this storyline will be for young viewers. She highlighted that children expecting a new sibling will find comfort in watching Peppa navigate this experience, making it a learning opportunity for families.

With Peppa Pig being a staple in children’s entertainment since its debut in 2004, the upcoming episodes are sure to add a fresh and heartwarming dynamic to the beloved show. Mummy Pig’s pregnancy announcement is set to air on March 30, perfectly aligning with Mother’s Day in the UK, making it a truly special moment for fans everywhere.