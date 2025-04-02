In the viral video the woman further talks about one of the sweets being a blood-drop dessert made from pig and deer’s blood.

A woman’s five-hour, $700 meal at Copenhagen’s two-Michelin-starred Alchemist restaurant has sparked debate online. Her video, which went viral, showed unusual dishes like edible butterflies, lamb brain mousse, jellyfish, and a pig blood dessert.

The video was titled, “Everything I ate at my 5-hour, $700, 2 Michelin-star dinner at Alchemist Copenhagen, Denmark.” She shared details of each course, starting with oxidised apple juice in a glow room before moving to a lounge for appetisers.

Some dishes included a puffed gluten ball with langoustine, caviar, and cream, as well as edible butterflies served on nettle leaves. “Our server said the butterflies were farmed and could be a sustainable protein source,” she explained.

Other items on the menu included jellyfish in herb broth, an eye-shaped gel inspired by George Orwell’s 1984, and freeze-dried soy sauce with caviar. There was also fish wrapped in edible plastic to highlight ocean pollution and a dish inspired by Frida Kahlo, made of sunchoke puree and artichoke crackers.

The more shocking courses featured lamb brain mousse in a bowl shaped like a human head, veal tongue slices, and a flattened chicken head that tasted like a “chicken-flavoured potato chip.” The meal also included live bugs on stracciatella cheese and tomato, as well as cured rabbit meat. “We also had chicken feet in a small cage to show the cruelty of caged farming,” she said.

For dessert, she ate a blood-drop sweet made from pig and deer’s blood, which had a “slightly metallic taste,” and chocolate shaped like a coffin.

The video received backlash, with many criticising the extreme meal. “People will eat anything if you tell them it’s trendy,” one person wrote. Another said, “This is what they serve in hell.” Others pointed out the contradiction of serving jellyfish while claiming to support sustainability.

