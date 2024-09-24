Twitter
People start speaking ‘English’ after drinking alcohol due to…

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 24, 2024, 07:20 AM IST

People start speaking ‘English’ after drinking alcohol due to…
What exactly is going on in the brain when alcohol enters the system?
It’s a familiar scene in many Bollywood films and parties across India—a person who rarely speaks English suddenly becomes a fluent speaker after a few drinks. But what exactly is going on in the brain when alcohol enters the system? Is there any science behind this sudden fluency?

The answer, surprisingly, lies in the brain’s response to alcohol. Research published in the Journal of Psychopharmacology explored this peculiar phenomenon, offering insights into why people seem to have a better grip on a second language, particularly English, when under the influence of alcohol.

According to the research, alcohol reduces social anxiety and lowers inhibitions. This creates a psychological effect where people feel more relaxed and confident, allowing them to speak without the usual hesitation they would have when sober. This reduced anxiety makes the brain feel more comfortable accessing second languages—thus, "English" starts flowing out. However, this doesn’t mean their language skills are actually improving. In fact, alcohol impairs cognitive functions such as memory and judgment, which can lead to mispronunciations and incorrect usage of words.

Researchers have also noted that this effect is short-lived. Once the alcohol's influence wears off, the same person may find it difficult to string together coherent sentences in a second language. Moreover, excessive drinking can have the opposite effect, impairing speech altogether.

The consequences of alcohol consumption don’t stop at temporary language confidence. Prolonged drinking has been linked to brain damage, particularly to the cortex, the part of the brain responsible for memory, decision-making, and creativity. People suffering from Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) experience long-term damage that affects more than just language fluency.

