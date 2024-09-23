'People sitting outside...:' YouTuber shares striking similarity between Indian, Chinese trains, watch viral video here

An Indian YouTuber who recently visited China has gained attention for a video comparing train journeys in both countries. The YouTuber observed similarities between China's general class train coaches and those in India, including passengers sitting on the floor near restrooms—a familiar sight on Indian trains.

People are sitting outside the washroom and traveling with buckets and their chairs. pic.twitter.com/KgpA9D1LeO — Gems of Engineering (@gemsofbabus_) September 20, 2024

In the widely shared video, the YouTuber is seen aboard a bullet train, where several passengers are seated, while others stand near the restroom area. The YouTuber notes that many travelers bring their own chairs and buckets, with some even occupying space under seats.

An X user, @gemsofbabus_, commented on the video, writing, “Indian YouTuber finds the Chinese General Class similar to the Indian General Class. The only difference is that these have AC & Automatic Doors. People are sitting outside the washroom and traveling with buckets and their chairs.”

However, another user pointed out, “Anyone claiming that as the only difference has probably never taken a general class in India. The YouTuber would not have been able to move so freely in an Indian general class! (In addition, I hope the YouTuber clarified that these are the non-high-speed trains of China.).”