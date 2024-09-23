Twitter
Laapataa Ladies director Kiran Rao thanks audience after film becomes India's entry for Oscars 2025: 'Beyond delighted'

'People sitting outside...:' YouTuber shares striking similarity between Indian, Chinese trains, watch viral video here

What connection does Burj Khalifa, London Eye, and Howrah Bridge have in common

Meet man, who played key role in building Rs 385000 crore company, now set to head Rs 45992 crore bank as...

Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani confesses that she wanted to date this powerful man

Viral

'People sitting outside...:' YouTuber shares striking similarity between Indian, Chinese trains, watch viral video here

In the widely shared video, the YouTuber is seen aboard a bullet train, where several passengers are seated, while others stand near the restroom area

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 23, 2024, 05:19 PM IST

'People sitting outside...:' YouTuber shares striking similarity between Indian, Chinese trains, watch viral video here
An Indian YouTuber who recently visited China has gained attention for a video comparing train journeys in both countries. The YouTuber observed similarities between China's general class train coaches and those in India, including passengers sitting on the floor near restrooms—a familiar sight on Indian trains.

 

 

In the widely shared video, the YouTuber is seen aboard a bullet train, where several passengers are seated, while others stand near the restroom area. The YouTuber notes that many travelers bring their own chairs and buckets, with some even occupying space under seats.

An X user, @gemsofbabus_, commented on the video, writing, “Indian YouTuber finds the Chinese General Class similar to the Indian General Class. The only difference is that these have AC & Automatic Doors. People are sitting outside the washroom and traveling with buckets and their chairs.”

However, another user pointed out, “Anyone claiming that as the only difference has probably never taken a general class in India. The YouTuber would not have been able to move so freely in an Indian general class! (In addition, I hope the YouTuber clarified that these are the non-high-speed trains of China.).”

