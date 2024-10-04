People of this unique village live in two countries, some have kitchen in India and bedroom in...

Longwa village, located in Nagaland’s Mon District, offers a unique example of life beyond national borders. This small village, home to the Konyak Naga tribe, sits on the boundary between India and Myanmar. Due to its location, the residents enjoy dual citizenship, giving them the rare privilege of living in two countries simultaneously.

The international border even divides the house of the village chief, known as the Angh, who governs over areas in both nations. This has created a fascinating way of life for the villagers, who can freely cross the border without a passport under the Free Movement Regime (FMR).

According to Times of India, they are allowed to travel up to 16 kilometres into Myanmar, reflecting the deep cultural and social ties that existed long before the border was established.

Longwa’s dual citizenship goes beyond politics. It affects the everyday lives of the people, influencing their social and cultural activities, trade, and family relationships. Despite the challenges that come with living across two nations—such as governance and development issues—the village has managed to maintain peace and preserve its rich traditions.

Tourists and researchers often visit Longwa, drawn to its scenic landscapes and the chance to experience two distinct cultures in one setting.

The village’s unique status serves as a reminder of the artificial nature of borders and highlights the enduring connections of the Naga tribes, whose cultural bonds transcend national lines.