People loot money in insane viral video after failed cash-in-transit heist – WATCH

Several TV shows involving big-scale robberies have become insanely popular over the last few years, such as Red Notice and Money Heist, which show that pulling off a heist is a thing of ease if you have enough intelligence and manpower.

But, we all know that in reel life and real-life differs widely, and the robbers don’t usually get away from the law enforcement after trying to pull off an actual heist. A crazy viral video surfacing from South Africa is proof that one must not get involved in bank robberies.

A viral video has recently surfaced from Cape Town, South Africa, which shows a real-life heist gone terribly wrong, with the onlookers and bystanders grabbing the revels from the failed attempt at the robbery, which just so happens to be cash!

According to local media reports, a heist took place in Cape Town between the N1 and N7 routes roads near Cape Town on Tuesday, 18 January, where an attempt was made to rob a cash-in-transit vehicle. The suspects had surrounded the cash van from both sides.

After surrounding the van, the robbers fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money, leaving the van door ajar and a significant amount of cash left on the streets. Onlookers quickly scrambled to the scene and started grabbing the money left on the roads, making it no less than a scene out of a movie.

According to the police, the robbery attempt was foiled by the authorities after a harrowing shootout.

Nonetheless, the video of the bystanders grabbing cash from the streets started doing rounds on social media, going crazy viral and gathering thousands of views.