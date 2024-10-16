VIRAL
Let us tell you about a community that preserves the dead bodies of their loved ones and take care of it as if they are living.
The Torajan community, who live in the mountains of Sulawesi in Indonesia, preserve the dead bodies of their family members and relatives and treat them as "sick and not dead". The Torajan community mummify the dead bodies and take care of them as they are living.
The reason behind this bizarre practice lies in the belief that "even after death, the soul doesn't cease to exist". Hence, the bodies are treated like a living being, offered food, water, clothes and more. Preserved with a coating of formaldehyde and water, the dead bodies are kept as long as the families are living.
For the Torajan community- a well preserved dead body brings good fortune
The Torajan community believes that a well-preserved dead body brings good fortune and hence, the families go to great lengths to ensure that the deceased remain in the best possible shape. The Torajan people, since a young age, learn how to accept death as a reality of life, deal with it and move on.
They consider it their duty to preserve, feed and take proper care of the dead bodies unless the family can afford a funeral.
Even if the dead bodies are buried in a stone grave, a practice called Ma'nene - which translates to "care for ancestors", allows their loved ones to have glimpses of them. Under this practice, the dead bodies are taken out of the coffin, washed of insects and dirt and worn proper clothes to bring down to the village.
