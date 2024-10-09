'People don't quit jobs, they quit bosses': Internet sees red after viral post claims boss ranted employees over...

Amid the rising discourse on work-life balance, a viral post claiming that boss ranted three employees after they submitted their resignations has taken over the internet.

Amid the rising discourse on work-life balance and toxic workplaces, a post on Threads app claiming that boss ranted three employees after they submitted their resignations for "better work opportunities" is going viral on the internet.

“Nothing says you have to give notice. He must not understand that,” the post was captioned, along with an attachment of the screenshot that displayed the boss's message.

The message showed how the boss went on to call out the employees for their, what he called, "selfish" behavior. He also termed the resignations "outrageous", and claimed that the company pays their employees "all fair wages".

He also laid out a new set of guidelines, requiring the employees to give three months notice in advance.

Meanwhile, the internet is not happy with the behavior of the boss. Several people replied to the post, while posting their views.

"People don't quit jobs, they quit bosses. This man doesn't see he is the problem. I quit my last job with a week and a half notice, they told me I could just make that my last day- so I did. They aren't going to back you, and you don't have to back them", a user wrote.

Another user commented, "I was laid off from my first job and gave two weeks' notice at my third, but my boss was abusive both financially and emotionally at my second job, so I found my third and quit without notice. An example of the abuse I faced: I was on leave for severe uterine fibroids, causing anaemia. They forced me to go to training and then expected me to rearrange some furniture. I was too weak and asked to go home, and they threw a HUGE fit before I could leave."

A third joined, "When I retired, my big pharma company couldn’t figure out to whom I should turn my laptop. Eventually, a few weeks after I had left, they said they’d send me a box to ship it back in. Never came. I couldn’t keep it because it had proprietary info on it. Two months later, I brought it to a luncheon they threw for me at a restaurant and handed it to my former boss. Now, it became his problem.”