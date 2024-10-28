After a clip of a woman dancing on popular Bollywood song 'Aaj ki raat' in metro went viral, a fresh video of a woman making a "bizarre" reel in Delhi metro is being circulated on social media.

The video, shared by an Instagram user under the name 'khushivideos1m', begins with a woman turning on her mobile camera, while it was placed on the metro floor. She takes a step back and runs away, leaving the passengers in shock.

Meanwhile, the song 'Mere dil ki dhadkan bole' was playing in the background. Some passengers seemed utterly shocked, while some started laughing, having witnessed a new way to create reels.

However, netizens seem to be loving the new idea of creating reels. The video has garnered over 47 million views.

Here's how netizens reacted

Some found the video hilarious, while some thought that it's "weird".

"Lady rocked, people shocked", an user commented.

Another hilariously wrote, "Yeh raaz bhi usi ke saath chala gaya".