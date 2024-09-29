Twitter
'People are losing...': Video of girl dancing to 'Aaj Ki Raat' in metro sparks online debate, watch

This viral moment has reignited the ongoing debate about appropriate performances in public spaces.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 06:51 AM IST

'People are losing...': Video of girl dancing to 'Aaj Ki Raat' in metro sparks online debate, watch
In the age of social media, metro trains have become a hotspot for viral moments, and a recent video is igniting heated discussions online. The clip, shared by Saheli Rudra on Instagram, captures her dancing to the popular track “Aaj Ki Raat” from Tamannaah Bhatia's film Stree 2. While some viewers celebrated her spontaneity, others criticized her choice of venue, resulting in a mixed bag of reactions.

The video features Saheli dancing in the middle of a crowded metro coach, with the caption “On public demand.” As she grooves to the beat, onlookers display a range of reactions. While some passengers appear to enjoy the impromptu performance, others look visibly uncomfortable, highlighting the contrasting opinions about public displays of artistic expression.

The video quickly gained traction, amassing over 800,000 views in just three days. This surge in popularity led to a flood of comments, both supportive and critical. One viewer expressed disapproval, stating, “People are losing their sense of place; this is not the right spot for a dance performance.” Another user chimed in, “Not everyone is here for your entertainment. Be considerate of others.”

Conversely, many defended Saheli’s dance as a joyful expression of freedom. “She’s living her best life! Why not dance if it brings her joy?” one user commented, emphasizing the importance of self-expression. However, dissenting voices continued to voice concerns, with one remarking, “This is not a stage; it’s public transport. Some people are just trying to get to work.”

Watch

 

 

This viral moment has reignited the ongoing debate about appropriate performances in public spaces. While some argue for unrestricted artistic freedom, others insist on respecting boundaries in shared environments like metro trains. As society grapples with the balance between personal expression and public decorum, the discussion surrounding Saheli’s dance highlights the complexities of modern social interactions.

